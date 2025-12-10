One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at Kentucky State University on Tuesday, disrupting final exams before winter break. Police confirmed the suspect is in custody, according to CNN.

The incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. at Young Hall, a dormitory on campus, according to Frankfort Assistant Chief of Police Scott Tracy, who spoke to CNN affiliate WDRB.

Law enforcement agencies secured the campus, which remains under lockdown. Kentucky State University, chartered in 1886, has more than 2,200 students and 450 faculty and staff members, according to its website.

“Let’s pray for those affected,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement posted to social media.

University officials stated they are “still in the process of gathering accurate and complete information” before issuing an official statement.

The shooting comes after two other historically Black universities were targeted in October. Five people were injured near Howard University in Washington, DC, though none were students. A day later, at least one person was killed and six others wounded during homecoming weekend at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania.