Since October 7th, Rachel Goldberg-Polin, mother of Hirsch Goldberg-Polin, has been putting up a sticker with the number of days that have passed since her son was kidnapped by Hamas until his body was returned to Israel.

This morning (Monday), marking 500 days of the war, dozens of signs were hung throughout Jerusalem, inspired by the stickers that have become a symbol of hope, memory and the struggle to return all the hostages.

Hersch Goldberg-Polin, 23, from Jerusalem, was kidnapped from the Nova Festival on October 7th and murdered by Hamas terrorists. Hersch was a close friend of Aner Shapira, who fell in the convoy from which Hirsch was kidnapped, and of Ben Sussman, who fell in Gaza. All three graduated from the Himmelfarb High School in Jerusalem.

Hersch’s mother Rachel's daily sticker habit turned into an entire movement of identity and awareness, and thousands of people across the country are affixing a new handwritten sticker on their shirt every day.

"500 days ago, Rachel started a tradition of inspiring daily commitment, which has become a movement of hundreds of thousands in Israel and around the world," says Eyal Gur, one of the leaders of the movement. “The counting of the days is a ritual that marks an agenda and personal commitment for everyone; every day anew. Today, as we hang the signs in Jerusalem, Hersch's city, we are expanding the initiative. No one will be able to ignore the 500th day. We will not forget anyone, and the common struggle to return all the hostages is not over yet - until the last hostage returns home."