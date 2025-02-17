US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Sunday that its forces eliminated a terrorist from the Hurras al-Din organization, an Al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria, in a strike a day earlier.

“On February 15, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Forces conducted a precision airstrike in Northwest Syria targeting and killing a senior finance and logistics official in the terrorist organization Hurras al-Din (HaD), an Al-Qaeda affiliate,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

“The airstrike is part of CENTCOM's ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the US, our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond,” it added.

"We will continue to relentlessly pursue terrorists in order to defend our homeland, and US, allied, and partner personnel in the region,” said CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla.

The strike marks the second time in the last two weeks that CENTCOM eliminated a senior member of Hurras al-Din. In late January, it eliminated senior HaD member Muhammad Salah al-Za’bir in a strike in Syria.

In 2022, a US strike eliminated Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, who was a senior member of Hurras al-Din. He was hit while riding by himself on a motorcycle.

In August of last year, the US killed Hurras al-Din senior leader Abu-’Abd al-Rahman al-Makki in a targeted kinetic strike in Syria.

"Abu-’Abd al-Rahman al-Makki was a Hurras al-Din Shura Council member and senior leader responsible for overseeing terrorist operations from Syria," said CENTCOM at the time.