Starting next week, the Israeli public will for the first time receive official explanations and findings regarding the causes and circumstances leading to the Hamas surprise attack and massacre on October 7th, 2023. In total, 41 different battle scenes were investigated.

The investigations deal with four themes including the IDF's perception of Gaza; the development of intelligence and perception of the enemy; and the use of IDF forces from the beginning of the October 7th attack until Israel regained control of the Gaza envelope. Findings regarding individual officers will not be published.

By Sunday, the majority of the findings will be presented to Defense Minister Israel Katz. Between Sunday and Tuesday, the findings will be presented to the bereaved families and the Gaza envelope communities that were affected by the massacre.

A date has yet to be scheduled for the investigations into the battle of the Nahal Oz Base and the massacre at the Nova Music Festiva, but the IDF conveyed that they will be presented at the beginning of March, first to the families of the victims, and then to the public.

The investigations will mention the "Walls of Jericho" document, the plan that Hamas enacted on October 7th, which was reportedly known by parts of the intelligence community.

The IDF stated that Chief of Staff Herzi Haleiv, who will be replaced next month by Eyal Zamir, dedicated no less than 240 hours to inspecting the investigations and the lessons learned from them, and two to three times more time was dedicated by the ranks under the Chief of Staff to tend to the investigations.