IDF soldiers serving in the security zone on the perimeter of the Gaza Strip claim that Hamas infrastructure crews are working in the zone.

Israeli journalist Almog Boker quoted soldiers who claimed that the IDF guards the crews.

According to the soldiers, Hamas members conducting infrastructure work take advantage of the access to the area to plant explosives in the security zone.

Minister of Defense Israel Katz commented on the report: "The instruction to the IDF is clear and unequivocal: Anyone who infiltrates the buffer zone in Gaza, whether on foot or by vehicle - takes his life into his own hands - and that's exactly how the IDF must act.

"We are obligated to protect the IDF soldiers and the residents and communities of southern Israel from every threat and danger, and we will not compromise on security. We will not return to the pre-October 7th reality."

The disturbing report joins a similar report last week about dozens of terrorists from Hamas's Nukhba unit being spotted moving near the buffer zone in white pickup trucks, but the IDF Southern Command decided to avoid striking them.

According to Walla, the decision not to strike follows the heightening of alertness in the area and according to defense sources was made because the terrorists were moving outside the buffer zone and not in it.

According to sources in the military, the terrorist convoy did not violate the ceasefire agreement, and attacking it could have led to an escalation and crisis.