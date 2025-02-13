Dozens of terrorists from Hamas's Nukhba unit were seen moving near the buffer zone in white pickup trucks, but the IDF Southern Command decided to avoid striking them, Walla reported on Thursday.

The decision not to strike follows the heightening of alertness in the area and according to defense sources was made because the terrorists were moving outside the buffer zone and not in it.

According to sources in the military, the terrorist convoy did not violate the ceasefire agreement, and attacking it could have led to an escalation and crisis.

A military official told Walla that an inquiry regarding the terrorists' activities was later conducted and found that the terrorists were traveling to the southern Gaza Strip to settle the score with a local clan leader.