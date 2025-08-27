A German court has convicted a 16-year-old Syrian national for his role in a foiled terror plot targeting a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna , Austria, last year, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

The defendant, identified only as Mohammad A., was given an 18-month suspended sentence.

The Berlin court found the teen guilty of preparing a serious act of violence and supporting a terrorist act of violence abroad. At the time of the plot, the then-14-year-old was found to be a supporter of the Islamic State (ISIS) group's ideology. He had been in contact with a young man in Austria who was planning the attack on the concert.

According to the court's findings, the defendant sent his Austrian acquaintance a video with instructions on how to build a bomb and also connected him with an ISIS member.

The plot was uncovered on August 7, 2024, leading to the cancellation of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna and the arrest of three individuals by Austrian authorities.