Ohad Ben-Ami, recently released from Hamas captivity, expressed his desire to meet Maor Cohen, famous for distributing LEGO kits to injured or ill children. Ben-Ami said to Cohen, "We spoke about you in captivity, about your kindness. I admire you. Keep doing what you're doing."

He recounted psychological challenges faced in captivity: "With messages like 'your government has abandoned you' and constant threats to our lives, we struggled to stay hopeful."

Ben Ami sent an encouraging message to the remaining hostages, hoping for their return home soon. "Be strong, the nation wants you back."