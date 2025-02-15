After the entire nation watched with emotion as Yair, Sasha, and Sagui returned home Saturday after surviving 498 days in Hamas hell, a crowd gathered at the central rally in Hostages Square, calling for the immediate return of all 73 hostages still held captive.

Ella Ben-Ami, daughter of captivity survivors Raz and Ohad Ben-Ami, said: "When my father stepped out of the Hamas vehicle, I collapsed to the ground. It was worse than all my nightmares. I'm not deluding myself - being in a tunnel for a year and two months without daylight will have consequences for life, but he's here so we can start dealing with them. Back there, in the darkness of the tunnels, bound and tormented, remain precious people he can't stop thinking about and worrying for. Back there remain 73 of our brothers and sisters waiting for us to rescue them from this ongoing nightmare - now, immediately, their time is running out. My father is living testimony to the horrors. I cry out from here: Save them from hell now."

Sharon Sharabi, brother of captivity survivor Eli Sharabi and the late Yossi Sharabi, shared: "When we saw Eli return home last week, it was impossible not to be moved by his return. But alongside the joy, we saw the urgency of returning everyone! We saw who's holding them and in what conditions - severe torture, extreme starvation, lives hanging in the balance every moment. But the spirit you showed is what gave Eli the hope to return home on his feet. To return to us in difficult physical condition, in the most difficult mental state, but to return home back to life - and that's what keeps us going. Time has run out! We don't want any more hostages to return in Eli's condition or worse."

Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, shared: "Today we received proof that my Matan and all the men in phase two are in mortal danger! Every second that passes is crucial for his life and the lives of all hostages. Every day anew they are in chains, under starvation, under unimaginable torture. I don't know how much longer he can endure this. Every day, every moment that I'm not hugging him and hearing his voice, I crack. End the war and bring everyone back. My Matan, mom is on the way. I won't stop until we bring you home. I'll do whatever it takes to save you. We won't give up. We won't give up on you or anyone else."

Rivka Bohbot, wife of hostage Elkana Bohbot, added: "500 terrible days have passed, and this week, thank God, we received a sign of life - Elkana is alive but suffering in inhuman conditions. Our Elkana is a fighter doing everything to return home, but he can't do it alone. You are his and our last hope. I appeal to the government, as a new immigrant who chose to come to this country - a country established to be a safe home for every Jew: The power is in your hands - show Jewish morality and save Elkana and all the hostages remaining in Gaza. The living and the deceased, everyone deserves to return home."

Yifat Hayman, mother of the late Inbar Hayman, who was killed in captivity, said: "Inbar was only 27 when she was murdered by Hamas terrorists. After almost 500 days and countless memorial ceremonies, I feel like we are being killed again each time. We have no grave to cry at, to place a candle and flower. The mourning is suspended, I don't have the privilege to cry now, we need our strength to bring back our Inbar and all 72 other hostages. Time is running out for those who are alive. Return the deceased for burial. There will be no recovery until the last hostage returns. We leave no one behind!"