The IDF on Saturday night confirmed that a short while ago, the IAF conducted a precise and intelligence-based strike on a central terrorist in Hezbollah’s aerial unit in the area of southern Lebanon.

The IDF stressed: "The terrorist was targeted after repeatedly violating the understandings between Israel and Lebanon over the past few weeks, including his role in leading the launch of UAVs toward Israeli territory."

"The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will operate to prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to establish itself, which is contrary to the understandings reached between Israel and Lebanon."

On Thursday, the IAF conducted intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah military sites containing weapons and launchers, that pose a direct threat to the Israeli home front.

"Terrorist activity in these sites is a clear violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF noted. "The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel, remains committed to the understandings, and will operate to prevent any attempt of rearmament or rebuild of force by the Hezbollah terrorist organization."