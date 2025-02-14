IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Friday apologized to the IDF lookouts who were recently freed from Hamas captivity for the fact that the IDF did not take seriously their warnings of an impending Hamas attack before October 7, 2023, as well as for their lengthy captivity.

Halevi met at the Kirya base in Tel Aviv with Agam Berger, Liri Albag, Naama Levy and Karina Ariev, four of the five lookouts who were recently freed from Hamas captivity. The fifth lookout, Daniella Gilboa, was not present at the meeting.

"Personally, and on behalf of the commanders in the IDF - I am very sorry for everything you went through. It is our responsibility and we cannot change the past, but we are very focused on learning so that such a thing does not happen again,” Halevi told the four lookouts.

“From what you've told me now, I understand that you faced unimaginable hardship with supreme bravery - both during your captivity and in how you conducted yourselves at the time of release,” he added.

“I know about the very high-quality work of the lookouts, including those who unfortunately are no longer with us, who did an outstanding job. We also examined the impact of your actions on what happened as part of the investigations, and there are things we've learned that need to be changed.”

“I want you to know that the entire IDF worked very hard to bring back the hostages, to bring you back, and it continues to do so. Soldiers dreamed of the opportunity to come and free you," said Halevi.

15 lookouts were murdered at the Nahal Oz outpost on October 7, and seven were kidnapped while still alive.

Lookout Noa Marciano, who was kidnapped from the outpost, was murdered by Hamas terrorists. Her body was later recovered and returned to Israel.

Soldier Ori Megidish, who was also kidnapped from the outpost, was rescued from captivity by security forces 23 days after her abduction.

Albag, Levy, Gilboa and Ariev were freed after 477 days in captivity, and Berger was freed five days later.

The lookouts who were stationed at the Nahal Oz outpost repeatedly warned of Hamas activities near the border before the October 7 attack, but those warnings were largely ignored.

