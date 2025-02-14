The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, hosted the Samaria Brigade commander on Thursday, along with other senior officers from the brigade and senior IDF instructor Nadav Yair.

The meeting concluded with an agreement that the Samaria Brigade and Israel Dog Unit would continue cooperation, with emphasis on missing person incidents in the Samaria region.

Israel Dog Unit director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: "In these challenging days in a very complex region, we were happy to host the brigade commander and the officers for a deep meeting and presentation of our capabilities."

"Israeli forces know that we are ready to cooperate in emergency response in this region, both for security and rescue purposes."