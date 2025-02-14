The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters released a statement praising US President Donald Trump for securing the return of American hostages and prisoners from around the world, including the return of teacher Marc Fogel from a Russian prison this week. The families expressed their hope that the release of these American prisoners is a harbinger of the release of all of the Israeli hostages thanks to Trump's intervention.

"On Inauguration night, President Trump stood on stage in Capitol One Arena with the families of the hostages in Gaza. That powerful and symbolic moment represented a commitment to bring our loved ones home," the forum stated.

The statement continued, "In the 25 days since he took office, the President has focused diligently on hostages around the world, and he’s been successful in every case. 21 hostages have been released from Gaza. 6 hostages have been released from Venezuela. Two days ago, Marc Fogel was released from Russia. Each of these people represents a family re-united and a gruesome ordeal ended."

"We look forward with cautious hope that that moment is coming for us. Our message to President Trump is simple: Thank you. Keep going. Our hope rests in you," the families' statement concluded.