Tucker Carlson, the American antisemitic influencer, says U.S. President Donald Trump and senior U.S. officials should be prosecuted over the decision to strike Iran.

In last night's interview Carlson said, "There are other players here. I didn't realize it would be a joint operation with a country that believes in Amalek. Whoever made that decision should be in jail."

Carlson systematically accuses Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinians. He cites, in this context, the Torah's commandment to annihilate Amalek.

In another interview Carlson said that the terrorist organization Hamas is funded by Israel, and that "everyone knows that."

In recent months Carlson visited the White House three times, but it appears he fell out of favor with President Trump, who said that he "has lost his way," no longer represents the MAGA movement', and that "Tucker is not smart enough to understand it."