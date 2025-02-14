Midrash teaches that every soul, both Jewish and non-Jewish, heard God's voice at Mount Sinai.

The Sinai Revelation was an event that validated creation and demonstrated God's profound love for this world…and His resolute belief in man.

The giving of the Torah was an event that transcends time…it continues to take place every day.

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman focus on the Torah portion of Yitro and the Sinai Revelation, discussing its effect on the spacetime continuum…forever changing the world, and bringing hope and redemption to all humanity.