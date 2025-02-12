Egypt announced on Tuesday that it intends to present a "comprehensive proposal" for rebuilding Gaza while ensuring that Palestinian Arabs remain on their land, Reuters reported, citing a statement from Egypt’s Foreign Ministry.

The statement emphasized Egypt’s commitment to working toward a "comprehensive and just" peace in the region and expressed its willingness to collaborate with US President Donald Trump to achieve that goal.

At the same time, Egypt firmly rejected any proposals that would involve relocating Gaza residents outside the Strip.

The state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV, citing Egyptian sources, reported that Cairo opposes any plan to allocate land for Palestinian Arabs elsewhere.

The announcement comes amid Trump’s continued push for his plan to assume control of the Gaza Strip and relocate its population to neighboring Egypt and Jordan—an idea that has faced strong opposition from Arab states.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump suggested during a meeting at the White House with King Abdullah of Jordan, that land in Jordan, Egypt, or another location could be designated for resettlement of Gazans.

When asked about whether he would relocate Gazans, Trump said that he believes there is a 99% chance that a solution will be worked out with Egypt.

Asked why King Abdullah should take in Gazans, Trump responded, “I think we have to keep in mind that there is a plan from Egypt to the Arab countries. So we're being invited to discussions in Riyadh. The point is how do we make this work in a way that is good for everybody? We have to look at the best interests of the US, and the people in the region, especially to my people of Jordan. The first stage is to take 2,000 children with cancer out of the Gaza Strip."

On his plan for the US to take control of the Gaza Strip, the President said, "This is not a complex thing to do. With the US in control of that piece of land, you’re going to have stability in the Middle East for the first time. The residents of Gaza will be living beautifully in another location. They will be living safely."

He assured, "We are going to make sure there is going to be peace. We are going to run it very properly and eventually, we will have economic development at a very large scale, hotels and office buildings, and housing."