Egyptian Defense Minister Abdel Mageed Saqr on Tuesday called for forces from the Egyptian Third Field Army to maintain a high level of operational readiness in order to ensure the military would be able to fulfill its tasks under any conditions.

The Third Field Army is headquartered in Suez and charged with guarding the Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza-Egypt border.

Saqr's statements were made during a central part of the Third Field Army's military command exercise, an Egyptian military spokesman said.

The spokesman noted that this stage of the exercise will last a few days, and is part of the Egyptian army units' operational exercise plan. Attending the exercise were Egyptian Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Ahmad Fathy Ibrahim Khalifa, commanders of the army's various divisions, and additional senior officers.

According to the statement, Saqr held a discussion with those participating in the exercise, examined how the tasks were carried out, and discussed the various options for making the best decisions when handling various emergency situations while waging a battle.

Saqr also reiterated his call for the Third Field Army's forces to maintain a high level of readiness, so that they will be able to fulfill all of their various tasks under any conditions.