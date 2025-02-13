Two Arab Israelis planned shooting and ramming attacks

An indictment was filed Thursday against two Israeli Arabs, residents of Zemer and Qalansawe.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of planning shooting and ramming attacks targeting IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

The indictment follows an undercover investigation conducted by the ISA and the police unit for fighting crime in central Israel.

The findings revealed that the two suspects, ages 18 and 21, expressed support for the Hamas terror group following the October 7 massacre. The pair then began planning terror attacks, including a shooting attack on a military facility, an attempted ramming attack, and a shooting attack on civilians and IDF soldiers.

The investigation also revealed that one of the suspects purchased raw materials for the production of firebombs, and attempted to create explosive material in order to harm a bus transporting IDF soldiers.

The suspects' arrest was extended to allow further investigations, and upon completion of the investigation, an indictment was filed, together with a Prosecutor's statement. The ISA and police stressed that they take "very seriously any involvement of Israeli citizens in acts of terror, and will continue to work to thwart security threats and bring those involved to justice."