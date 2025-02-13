A terrorist attempted to carry out a ramming attack Thursday morning near the Samaria Brigade gate, but was shot by a military force guarding the site.

According to initial reports, the suspect arrived at the security checkpoint with a vehicle, and attempted to harm IDF soldiers who were at the scene.

Large numbers of IDF forces were called to the scene and began inspecting the area. An initial inspection of the vehicle did not reveal any weapons or military equipment.

The identity of the terrorist and his motives are still being investigated.