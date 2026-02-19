Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair and CEO Emeritus of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, spoke to Arutz Sheva about the significance of this year’s gathering in Jerusalem and the challenges facing Israel and the region.

Hoenlein described the meeting as "especially significant," citing both recent events and concerns about the months ahead. Referring to rising anti-Semitism abroad, he contrasted the situation in Israel with conditions in other major cities.

"Coming from a country where we've seen the explosion of anti-Semitism, to be able to walk on the streets with a yarmulke and not be afraid, to be able to have Jewish symbols around you and not be afraid, is unfortunately very exciting and a sense of relief," he said.

He noted that while it was possible to walk openly as a Jew in Azerbaijan during a recent visit, this was not the case in Berlin, Paris, or New York City "as freely."

Turning to regional developments, Hoenlein said that many of the external challenges confronting Israel center on Iran.

"Everybody recognizes the fulcrum of many of the challenges, external challenges, is Iran," he stated. "And until that's dealt with completely, until that cancer is eradicated, we will continue to see it and its offshoots challenging Israel."

Addressing concerns about Gaza and broader strategic questions, Hoenlein acknowledged uncertainty about what comes next.

"It is a challenging issue. There are many questions. What happens the day after? How do you prepare and make sure that we don't create a situation that is worse with chaos and have some sort of leadership that will fill the void?"

He also raised questions about negotiations involving the United States and Iran, particularly regarding uranium enrichment, missile development, and support for regional terrorism.

"I don't believe Iran will give up on those things," he said, expressing hope that the US would demand "complete adherence" to any agreed terms. Otherwise, he warned, "this cancer will keep coming back."

Hoenlein pointed to protests inside Iran, saying the Iranian people have demonstrated their desire for change.

"The people of Iran showed what they want. They want to get rid of this government," he said, adding that many had paid with their lives.

Asked whether negotiations merely postpone confrontation, Hoenlein said the process helps clarify positions. He described Iranian negotiators as "master negotiators" who "obfuscate" and "lie all the time," and stressed the need to dismantle Iran’s capacity to develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

He further called for an end to Iranian support for Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, saying such backing threatens Israel, the US and other regional actors.

Describing the broader Middle East as being "in flux," Hoenlein referenced Iranian involvement in Syria and the Gulf, and noted instability in the Arab world. He said several Muslim countries are closely watching the outcome of current developments.

Responding to a question about political pressures in Washington, including from isolationist voices, Hoenlein said some officials in Europe and the US oppose military engagement, while others do not fully grasp the scope of the Iranian threat.

Referring to President Donald Trump, Hoenlein said he hopes "help is on the way," noting that US forces are already present in the region.

"We have two aircraft carriers. A third is on the way. It'll arrive here in mid-March," he said, adding that maximum pressure and sanctions remain tools at Washington’s disposal.

He said negotiations allow the US to demonstrate it has offered Iran a peaceful path.

"Once he runs the course of having negotiations to say, look, I gave them every chance to have a peaceful resolution, we know that they don't want it," Hoenlein stated.

Looking ahead, Hoenlein expressed hope that the Iranian people would form a coalition government leading to "real elections and a bright future." He said he feels a special connection and responsibility not only to the Jewish community in Iran but also to other regional minorities facing challenges.

At the same time, he cautioned that removing Iran as a central force would not eliminate all threats, pointing to concerns about Qatar and Turkey.

"Iran is the most essential player," he said, adding that any shift would send a signal throughout the region and require vigilance to prevent other actors from filling the void in negative ways.