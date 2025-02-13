The New York City Police Department is searching for an individual who assaulted a Jewish girl on Sunday afternoon in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, JNS reports.

The incident was caught on security video.

“[A]n 11-year-old female victim, wearing traditional Jewish attire, was approached by an unidentified individual who pulled the victim’s hair and dragged her to the ground,” the police said in a statement. “The individual fled location to parts unknown.”

The girl suffered minor injuries. According to police, she refused medical attention at the scene.

In the video, an African-American teen wearing a short, gray puffer coat and light-colored hoodie can be seen coming up from behind the girl and grabbing her hair.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

The assault came one day after a 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with a hate crime for attacking Jewish men with cutting shears in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood.

New York has seen a dramatic rise in antisemitic incidents since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

A recently released NYPD report found that antisemitic hate crimes in New York City rose seven percent from 2023 to 2024 and made up the majority of hate crimes committed in the city.

According to the report, of 641 hate crimes committed in 2024, 345 were committed against Jews, compared to 296 against all other groups combined. 55% of hate crimes were committed against Jews.