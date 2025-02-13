Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday sharply criticized the United States for what he described as “contradictory policies” toward Tehran, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking in the southern province of Bushehr, Pezeshkian responded to US calls for negotiations with Iran, while simultaneously ramping up pressure on the country.

"If they really seek to negotiate, why don't they stop their hostile policies? The nature of such dual policies has been exposed to the Iranian nation, and they can no longer stop us from continuing our path with such deceptions," Pezeshkian said.

He further accused Western countries of trying to replicate their actions in Gaza in Iran but asserted that the Iranian people would not bow to such pressure.

"Although the enemies seek to isolate Iran in the region, we have brotherly relations with all our neighbors and will improve them," Pezeshkian stated.

His comments follow US President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order last week to revive the so-called "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran, which aims to prevent the country from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Trump has also said several times in recent days that he would rather reach a negotiated deal with Iran on its nuclear program than have Israel attack Iran’s nuclear facilities.

In 2018, during his first term in office, Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers, reinstating strict US sanctions as part of his "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran.

In response, Iran has taken many steps to scale back its compliance with the deal.

In its latest step to advance its nuclear program, Iran recently informed the IAEA of its intention to "significantly increase" its production of uranium enriched up to 60 percent.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, last week cautioned the government against engaging in talks with Washington, describing such a move as “reckless.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s mission to the United Nations on Tuesday strongly criticized Trump’s comments suggesting that preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons could be achieved either through negotiations or military action.

Iran submitted a formal letter of protest to the UN Security Council, denouncing Trump’s remarks as "deeply alarming and irresponsible."