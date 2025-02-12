A Hamas official has said that the terror group will release hostages as planned on Saturday, Kan News reported.

The official stressed that the terror group will not release all of the hostages on Saturday - only those set to be released under the agreement already signed.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump warned Hamas, “As far as I'm concerned, if all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12:00 o'clock, I think it's an appropriate time, I would say cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out.”

“I'd say they ought to be returned by 12:00 o'clock on Saturday. And if they're not returned, all of them, not in drips and drabs, not two and one and three and four and two, Saturday at 12:00 o'clock. And after that, I would say all hell is going to break out,” he added.

However, Trump also acknowledged that such a decision would be up to Israel, saying, “I'm speaking for myself. Israel can override it.”