Israel is weighing the option to demand that the Hamas terror group expand the list of "humanitarian" hostages to be released in the first stage of the ceasefire deal.

Currently, 33 hostages, eight of them dead, are on the list for release in the deal's first stage. All of these hostages are elderly men, injured or ill men, and women - civilian and military. However, due to testimonies of recently-released hostages, Israel is concerned for the health of additional hostages, who are ill or injured and who were not included on the list for release.

According to Channel 12 News, diplomatic sources are examining the possibility of making this demand from Hamas, with the goal of including those hostages whose medical condition is serious or who need urgent care.

Meanwhile, senior ministers in the government, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Settlement Minister Orit Strock, proposed during a Cabinet meeting that if Hamas violates the agreement and does not release hostages as agreed, Israel will arrest the terrorists who were released in the agreement.

However, officials in the defense echelon have warned against taking drastic steps which could influence the chance of releasing the remaining hostages. They stressed that they "suggest not acting according to feeling, but with logic. This may impact the lives of the hostages. We want to release as many hostages as possible."