The Hamas' terror group's cruel "release ceremony" at Deir al-Balah has horrified people around the world, sparking condemnation from international figures.

Footage from the ceremony showed the returning hostages, Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben-Ami, and Or Levy, gaunt, weak, and pale, in condition similar to that of the Jews imprisoned in Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

German Ambassador to Israel Steffen Seibert tweeted: "Almost unbearable to see the emaciated hostages forced to give interviews to some Hamas 'reporter.' Parading them like that is yet another terrible crime by the terrorists."

Simon Walters, British Ambassador to Israel, wrote on X, "While I am relieved to see Eli, Or and Ohad back in Israel today, I am repelled by the grotesque spectacle organised by Hamas. The condition of the hostages is very worrying. We must get all the hostages out as soon as possible."

Stephanie Hallett, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim, wrote, "Another three hostages returned home to Israel today after 491 days in Hamas captivity. Their survival is a testament to their will and courage. We won’t rest until all the hostages come home."