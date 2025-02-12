Orly Gilboa, the mother of former hostage Daniella Gilboa who Hamas once attempted to claim falsely was dead, said Wednesday that terrorists forced her daughter to fake her death for psychological terror.

"One of the captors simply came with a camera and told her: 'Today we are filming you dead.' She begged for her life and asked him not to do it," Orly told Channel 12 News.

She also revealed how the terrorists tried to create the impression that Daniela was killed by IDF fire: "They actually took pictures there. He even poured powder on her to make it look like she had plaster on her and that she had been hit by our forces' fire."

"When she saw me and my husband for the first time, she apologized for what she had made us feel during this entire period," Orly said.

Daniella was freed last month under the ceasefire deal with Hamas, months after the terrorist organization claimed she had been killed.

When she was released, Daniella still had a bullet in her leg 16 months after she was shot during the October 7, 2023 massacre.