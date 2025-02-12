The family of Matan Angrest, an IDF soldier who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023, said today (Wednesday) that they received a sign of life from him through hostages who were released recently as part of the current ceasefire deal.

Matan's mother Anat shared that the testimonies about her son's condition included "harsh details." Matan was kidnapped on October 7 from a tank, covered in burns. "We heard that he was being held there in difficult conditions because he is a soldier," she told Channel 12 News.

Hagi, Matan's father, said, "We heard from the returnees a sign of life regarding our dear son Matan. It moved us very, very much. It is time to return him as soon as possible along with everyone else. Return our Matan to us along with the other hostages immediately. Their situation is difficult there, it is time to return them."