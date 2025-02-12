An innovative technological experiment, led by Magen David Adom, the Ministry of Transportation, Netivei Ayalon, and Sheba Medical Center, is expected to revolutionize emergency medical evacuations.

As part of the pilot program, MDA emergency vehicles such as ambulances will be given priority in passing through intersections using a smart system based on GPS tracking and connected traffic lights.

The system operates automatically: when an ambulance approaches an intersection, the system identifies it and transmits the information to the MDA and Netivei Ayalon control centers. Accordingly, the traffic lights at the intersection are programmed to give the ambulance a "green wave," which allows for quick and safe passage without unnecessary stops.

Initial data from the experiment indicate an average reduction of about 40 seconds in evacuation time to hospitals - a figure that may be critical for saving lives in medical emergencies.

Following the success of the pilot program, the possibility of expanding the project to additional areas across the country is being considered, with the aim of further improving the response times of emergency medical teams and saving lives.