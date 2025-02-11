Rabbi Yitzhak Yakubovich, rabbi of the Drom Hasharon Regional Council, penned a letter to his students regarding the custom to eat dried fruits on the holiday of Tu B'shvat, and urging them to carefully choose the fruits that they eat during the holiday.

"We will make a special Tu B'shvat seder at night, for the success of the nation of Israel, the release of the hostages, and the success of the IDF's soldiers and security forces," he wrote, noting the tradition adopted by kabbalists in Tzfat, who stressed the blessing of Israel's fruits on this day.

Rabbi Yakubovich also spoke about the custom to eat dried fruits, which began during the years of exile due to a lack of fresh fruits during the winter, and stressed the importance of being aware of where the dried fruits come from.

"I have found it appropriate to bring to your attention that some of the dried fruits are grown and dried in Turkey, and good people have accustomed themselves not to eat from them - because they are Turkish!" he wrote. "They joined our enemies years ago and even serve as an indirect pipeline for pistachios from Iran, an enemy country which is called 'the head of the snake.'"

In addition, he stressed the need for careful inspection of certain dried fruits, due to concerns of insects and worms:

Dried figs are very hard to check for worms, and therefore there are those who have the custom not to eat them without careful inspection.

Dried apricots require an inspection for worms on the inside and insects on the outside.