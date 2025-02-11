The Hasidic newspaper Hamodia published a scathing editorial urging haredi parties to demand the passage of the draft law before approving the state budget.

The article notes that coalition leaders promised haredi parties to pass the law by the budget approval stage.

"This is the point at which it was clarified that supporting the budget would not be conceivable before passing the mentioned law," the article stated.

The newspaper criticizes the repeated delays in advancing the law: "At all stages where the haredi representation sought to advance the matter, justifications were found as to why not now, but only later. The haredi parties did not agree but accepted. They waited."

The article warns that "if this stage is also missed, an unpleasant fact may become clear—that the train has left the station, and the apple of the haredi community's eye will remain on the platform."

The newspaper calls on Shas and UTJ to stand together and demand the establishment of the status of Yeshiva students in law "without sanctions on them, whether others meet the quotas or not."

According to the newspaper, regulating the status of Yeshiva students was the main issue for which the haredi parties joined the coalition, and it is "the matter for which representatives of other coalition partner parties, led by the Likud, agreed to address."