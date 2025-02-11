Kibbutz Kissufim announced on Tuesday that its resident, Shlomo Mansour, was murdered in Hamas captivity.

The kibbutz published a statement reading: "With a heavy heart we, the members of the kibbutz, received an announcement this morning on the murder in captivity of our dear friend, Shomo Mansour, aged 86, who was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Kissufim during the Hamas terror attack on October 7th, 2023.

"This is one of the hardest days in our kibbutz's history. Shlomo to us was much more than a community man, he was a father, grandfather, a true friend, and Kissufim's beating heart. His smile, modesty, and human warmth were an inspiration to us all. Our hearts are broken by the fact that we were unable to bring him back alive. The entire community is grieving our loss and is unified in mourning and pain," the kibbutz noted.