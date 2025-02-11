The family of Gali and Ziv Berman, twin brothers who Hamas abducted on October 7th from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, sent a message to the residents of the kibbutz stating that they had received a sign of life from the two.

"We are catching our breaths on the one hand, but we know whose hands they are in and how much their lives are at risk," the family wrote.

Ziv and Gali were abducted on October 7th from the kibbutz where they lived. Last month, during a session of the Knesset Constitution Committee, a recording of Gali Berman, who was abducted together with Emily Damari, was played.

Berman, who is still being held captive, is heard telling his mother of his intention to protect Emily, who returned from captivity after 471 days.