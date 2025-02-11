‎Yael Savariego, one of the leaders of the “Tzav 9” protest movement and niece of hostage Lior Rudaeff whose body is being held in Gaza, demands that aid to Hamas be stopped following the terrorist group’s announcement that it would be suspending the implementation of the hostage deal.

"We have all been exposed to the statement by the Hamas spokesperson that Hamas is halting the release of hostages until further notice. Hamas is essentially declaring that it does not honor the agreement, and if Hamas indeed does not honor the agreement and we do not see hostages returning home on Saturday, we call on the Prime Minister, the Israeli government, the Cabinet members, and all decision-makers: immediately stop the aid to the enemy. Immediately stop the aid trucks to the Gaza Strip, and do everything to resume the negotiations on this deal," said Savariego.

Earlier on Monday, Tzav 9 and several families of hostages announced, "Following the threat by the Hamas spokesperson that the murderous terrorist organization will not honor the agreement and will not release hostages this coming Saturday, we demand that the Israeli government and the Prime Minister immediately stop all trucks that strengthen and support Hamas.”

“If there isn't a change that brings back the agreement, and if Hamas fulfills its threat this coming Saturday, we will ensure to be there in thousands, and already on Sunday to stop the madness of the aid trucks to Hamas. We invite all citizens of the State of Israel from both sides of the political map, along with all civil organizations, to join us in the only civil action that will directly harm the Hamas regime and bring all the hostages home," the statement read.