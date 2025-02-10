The Chairman of Otzma Yehudit, Itamar Ben-Gvir, along with part members Limor Son Har-Melech and Yitzhak Kreuzer, have submitted a proposed legislation to completely halt humanitarian aid transfers to the Gaza Strip.

According to the explanation provided with the bill, "At the start of the war, the State of Israel halted all humanitarian aid, severely impacting the organization and leading to the first hostage exchange deal between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas. This deal included a mutual ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of terrorists, and the introduction of fuel and humanitarian aid to Gaza, where 80 hostages were released."

"Since then, the State of Israel, through the heroic soldiers of the IDF and security forces, has been conducting ongoing military operations aimed at destroying Hamas, while simultaneously providing humanitarian aid that, in effect, gives the terrorist organization 'oxygen' to continue controlling the area, reorganizing again and again, and above all, surviving. Since the ground offensive began, Israel has suffered over 400 heroic casualties, thousands of injured, alongside many dozens of hostages still in Gaza. Everyone understands that stopping humanitarian aid and conditioning it upon the release of all hostages is the only pressure mechanism that will compel Hamas to act correspondingly."

"In conclusion, it is proposed that the State of Israel should not be able to transfer humanitarian aid on its behalf or from others, in any form and manner, to areas controlled by an enemy state or a terrorist organization, as long as hostages are held in their territories."

Member of Knesset Ben-Gvir explained that "All year long, we were told that humanitarian aid goes to the hostages as well, and the truth has just come out - the hostages received nothing. Hence, this important law proposal is submitted - only this way we can safely bring back our hostages, without reckless deals."