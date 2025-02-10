Khaled al-Qa'id, one of the Hamas leaders remaining in the Gaza Strip, said that "the October 7 attack was only a prelude to the liberation of all of the Land of Israel from the Jews."

He claimed that "the victory in the military campaign was achieved thanks to the unity of the Palestinian people with the fighting forces, and the steadfastness of the Palestinians who cling to their land and refuse to leave it."

Al-Hayya thanked Iran for its support of the Palestinians, and noted that the two Iranian missile attacks against Israel had demonstrated "the passing of the time of Zionist, American, and Western bullying, and the dawning of a new day for the Palestinians on the road to the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem."

He claims that the Palestinians are no longer afraid of Israel and will continue to fight by violent means that can bring about one of two results, "victory or death."