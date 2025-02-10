Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan continues to lash out at Israel, saying that Israel needs to rebuild the Gaza Strip at a cost of $100 billion.



Erdoğan’s claim comes in light of the fact that Turkey is marking two years since the deadly earthquake, the devastating results of which could have been prevented. According to international reports, only contractors and realtors paid the price, and no state or governmental employees were punished for their part in the oversight.



Erdoğan, who takes great pleasure in attacking Israel, said that "two million Palestinians have been subjected to one of the most brutal acts of genocide in history."



He went on to praise the terrorist organizations, saying that "the resistance forces fought with faith and Israel failed to achieve its strategic goals."

Regarding US President Donald Trump's plan to transfer the residents of Gaza, Erdoğan said, "No one can uproot Palestinians from their historic homeland. No one can cause another Nakba for the Palestinians."





Last month, Erdoğan threatened Israel to withdraw from Syrian territory: "If Israel does not withdraw from Syria, the consequences will affect everyone."

He also said of Syria, "No matter what you do, you will not be able to eliminate the Syrian revolution by inflating the situation there. You can't blow up our desire to live together in peace, by scraping at the social fault lines drawn by the forces of evil."