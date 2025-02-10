Ziv Abud, partner of Eliya Cohen who is being held hostage in Gaza, wrote him an emotional post on Sunday night, after she heard the testimonies of the hostages who had been released.



In painful words, she said that Cohen had no idea of her condition and her efforts to bring him home. Eliya Cohen was kidnapped from the public shelter of death. Ziv, his partner, miraculously survived the horrors in the shelter and came out alive.



She opened the post saying: "Now I know that you don't know I'm alive. From the testimonies of the people who were with you in captivity, I know that you don't know what we went through here and you don’t know anything of what we did, because you were completely cut off. You also don't know how much I am waiting for you. How every day that passes without you or without any news about you becomes more and more difficult."

Abud continued to describe the pain of knowing that he is suffering: "I can't explain how much it hurts to know that you are suffering, that you are hungry, that it is difficult for you - but I know that you are also strong. I want you to know that throughout this entire period, you have not only been shackled by your feet, but also by the hearts of everyone who loves you. I know that what happened and what is happening to you in captivity is unimaginable, that you are going through one of the most difficult things. And it is so hard to be here, without any way of making things easier for you, without being able to hug you."

Abud also shared her deep longing for the moments they shared: "Sometimes all I want are our little moments – our conversations, our laughter, the little things that made our lives so beautiful. I suffer every moment in silence, because I know that your pain is greater than mine. I know that you don't know that I'm waiting here for you, but I don't stop hoping and waiting. Every day. Every moment. You must know that your pain is my pain too. I love you, and all this time my desire to bring you home only increases. I wait for the moment that we can hug each other again, that we can heal and feel alive again."