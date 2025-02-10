Mike Huckabee, the nominee for United States Ambassador to Israel, spoke to Fox News on Sunday and predicted that President Donald Trump would do “something of Biblical proportion” in the Middle East.

Huckabee stressed that regardless of what happens in Gaza, Hamas cannot continue to exist.

As long as Hamas exists, he stated, there is a threat of another October 7 which could happen to the Israelis. “[Hamas] have said even as recent as two weeks ago that they would try to do another October the 7th. So let's not be in any way fooled that they want peace. They don't. They want the destruction of the Jewish state.”

“And America must help protect the people of Israel, the Jewish state, and the Jewish people. As simple as that. And you can't do it as long as Hamas is in play,” added Huckabee.

Asked about whether he thinks President Trump’s proposal, whereby the US will take over Gaza and relocate its residents while it has rehabilitated, Huckabee replied, “I don't think we know. The one thing we know is that Hamas is not going to be able to exist. That's just a done deal.”

“It's sort of like saying Iran can't have a nuclear weapon and Hamas cannot continue to exist. They can never have anything to do with the governance of Gaza. A lot of people forget that Gaza was once a place inhabited by both Jews and Palestinians until 2005, when [then-Prime Minister] Ariel Sharon decided to give it all away. He did. They militarily marched 10,000 Jewish people out of Gaza, turned it into a complete Palestinian state, and the result we saw October the 7th. So there's something that has to be rethought.”

On Trump’s plan for Gaza, Huckabee said, “President Trump did something bold. He looked into the future and said kind of a what if. We don't know exactly what would might happen in Gaza, but here's what could have happened in Gaza. Gaza could have been Singapore. Instead, Hamas turned it into Haiti, and in fact, maybe worse, far worse than that. So let's hope that people will listen to President Trump.”

He added, “The only time we've had real significant peace in that region was the four years that Donald Trump was president, and I'm very optimistic that with his leadership, his bold and innovative thinking, he doesn't think like the other politicians and diplomats have thought, and thank God he doesn't because we get results. I heard somebody say he's thinking outside the box. That's ridiculous. He's not thinking outside the box. He throws the box away and says, ‘Let's start with a blank slate and see where this could go.’ That's leadership, and that's what we have with President Trump, and I'm personally optimistic that we're going to see something bold…I think we will see something of biblical proportion happen with his leadership in the Middle East.”