Sharon Sharabi, whose brother Eli Sharabi was freed on Saturday from Hamas captivity along with Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami, on Sunday evening gave a statement regarding his brother's condition.

"On Saturday, Eli, Ohad, and Or returned to us. This is the victory of the people of Israel - that we brought them home. This morning, Eli asked me to thank the entire nation of Israel, the leaders in Israel and around the world, to thank our heroic soldiers who risked their lives, the bereaved families, and everyone who endangered themselves to save our hostages. This is the DNA of the people of Israel," he said.

He then turned directly to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said, "At this time, there are 76 hostages in Gaza crying out to us from the earth to save them. Bibi, I've sat with you many times, and even last time you promised me to bring Eli back alive. You promised - and you kept your promise. But the work is not yet done.”

“When I see Eli, Ohad, Or, and the hostages who have returned to us, how can one not think of the phrase 'I seek my brethren'? I tell you, Bibi, at this time, make brave decisions. These are critical moments for saving lives," he added.

Michael Levy, whose brother Or also returned from captivity together with Eli Sharabi, said, "After 491 days of hell, Or returned to us. Days in which every minute was a physical, mental, and emotional battle. Yesterday, after a year and four months, I saw my brother again. I hugged him, but this was not the Or who left home on October 7. He returned to us in a poor physical condition. Anyone who saw the pictures could not ignore it. For 16 months, he was hungry, barefoot, and in constant fear that each day would be his last. The hardest blow awaited Or when he was freed - Einav, his beloved wife, was murdered on that cursed day. For 491 days, he had hope that he would return to her. He only found out about her death yesterday.”

“But yesterday, after everything he went through, he met his three-and-a-half-year-old son who hadn't seen his father for 491 days. When they met, Almog asked him, 'Dad, why did it take you so long to come back?' In what world should a child ask such a question? We are happy, but our joy is mixed with immense sorrow. There is no joy when he returns alone," he added.

He continued, "Or, Ohad, and Eli are a wake-up call. They are proof that everyone is a humanitarian case. They don't have time. We are here today because the fight is not over. My brother is here, but I have more brothers and sisters still there in hell, and their time is running out. Every passing day is a death sentence for those left behind. I beg and plead - do not forget them and do not stop fighting for them. Or's return is a miracle, and everyone deserves such a mira