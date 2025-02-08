Or Levy, released from Hamas captivity after 491 days, met his son Almog, 3, on Saturday, in an emotional reunion.

Or was kidnapped from the Nova music festival during the October 7 massacre, and his wife Einav was murdered. Since then, Almog has been living with relatives, waiting for his father's return.

In a photograph released to the public, Or, pale and thin, can be seen embracing his son in a moment raw with pain over the long separation and hope for a chance at a new life.

Geula Levy, Or's mother, said that he did not know that his wife Einav was murdered on October 7.

"He did not know. He guessed, and asked, and we told him," she said.

Levy also said that her son shared what happened on the morning of October 7: "They were standing there (in the bomb shelter - ed.) and he said that he didn't even manage to turn around in the bomb shelter, because it was so packed. He knew they threw grenades, and he hurled the last grenade out [of the shelter]. He knew about Aner Shapira, he said he was a hero and that he really wanted to meet his parents. He asked us about Hersh [Goldberg-Polin] and thought that he had been released, and the same for Almog Sarusi."