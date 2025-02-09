Minister of Defense Israel Katz commented on Sunday on the incident in which dozens of Gazans were filmed walking around 300 meters away from the border with Israel across from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

"There is zero tolerance for anyone who threatens IDF forces or the fence area and the communities, Israel's defense policy vis-a-vis Gaza is clear: whoever enters the buffer zone takes his life in his own hands."

He added: "We will not allow a return to the reality of October 7th. IDF forces acted properly today identifying and dealing with the threat and they will do so in the future as well. The IDF is prepared for all possibilities and will act forcefully against all threats."

Dozens of Gaza Strip residents were documented on Sunday wandering just a few hundred meters from the border fence opposite Kibbutz Nir Oz in the Gaza Strip enclave.

The residents roamed about 300 meters from the fence following the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Netzarim corridor as part of the agreement with Hamas in the hostage deal.

Reports from Gaza indicated warning shots were fired at the residents by the IDF, with no injuries reported. Despite the warning shots, more Gaza residents were documented approaching the area.

I24News military correspondent Yossi Yehoshua quoted soldiers serving in the perimeter zone inside the Gaza Strip who warned: "Gazans are approaching us in violation of the agreement and are testing if shots are fired from a distance of 800 meters to a kilometer. They are also approaching with vehicles. We are limited in our rules of engagement and equipment."