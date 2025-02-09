The five released Thai hostages landed Sunday morning in Bangkok, and reunited with their families after over a year in Hamas captivity.

Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasak were released from Hamas captivity on January 30 and taken to the Assaf Harofeh hospital in Israel. They were released from the hospital on Saturday, and the hospital said that their condition was "infinitely improved."

They will continue to receive medical treatment in Thailand, and Israel is expected to continue following them and providing funds for their rehabilitation, as the Israeli government has done for the other released hostages. The five were also granted Israeli residency status by Interior Minister Moshe Arbel.

Dr. Osnat Levtzion-Korach, General Director at Assaf Harofeh, said, "Unlike the Israeli returnees, the returning Thai do not have families who awited for them in Israel, and we at Shamir [Medical Center] received them with open arms and a warm embrace, both as family and as a professional medical team."

"I am grateful for the merit of receiving the Thai returnees to us as an Israeli ray of light, brotherhood, and hope for the entire world.