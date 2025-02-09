The family of Yedidiah, the teenager critically injured by a police shooting in Ramot Gilad, announced an improvement in his condition, saying he is no longer in danger.

The family updated that he has been transferred from intensive care to a regular ward and is no longer unconscious, though still under partial medical sedation.

"Significant progress has been made," said family members. "At a friend's request, Yedidiah managed to type his parents' and siblings' names on a smartphone keyboard."

The family expresses great thanks for the prayers for his recovery but emphasized that he still faces a path to full rehabilitation.

"Thank God, we are seeing significant progress thanks to all the prayers and deeds done on his behalf. We would appreciate it if everyone continues to pray—with God's help, we will continue to announce good news."

Following the incident and after an investigation by the Police Investigation Department, the decision was made to transfer the shooting officer to an administrative role in another district, prompting strong reactions from the victims' families.

"The suspension of the officer from his post and his transfer to an administrative role outside the Samaria district—while our son and his friends still lie in critical condition in the hospital—is ridiculous," said Yedidya's parents.

They added, "Any officer or soldier who would shoot civilians at point-blank range for no reason should remain behind bars, at least until the investigation into them concluded. But here, it involves the Hilltop Youth, whom the defense system apparently values less."