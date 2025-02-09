US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reduce US financial aid to South Africa, the White House announced on Friday, according to Reuters.

The decision comes in response to South Africa’s land policies and its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Reacting to the order, South Africa’s foreign ministry issued a statement on Saturday, criticizing it as "lacking factual accuracy" and failing to acknowledge the country's "profound and painful history of colonialism and apartheid."

The White House cited South Africa’s genocide case at the ICJ —where it accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza—as a key reason for the executive order.

Washington also referenced South Africa’s ties with Iran as another factor influencing the decision.

South Africa filed the case against Israel at the ICJ in December of 2023, accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention during its attacks in Gaza.

On January 26, 2024, the ICJ handed down a ruling in South Africa’s case, saying that Israel must do everything to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and take "immediate" measures for aid provisions. It did not, however, order Israel to stop the war in Gaza.

Ties between South Africa and Israel were strained long before the ICJ case. The South African government has frequently accused Israel of applying a policy of “apartheid” towards Palestinian Arabs.

The South African government announced in November of 2023 that it was recalling its ambassador and entire diplomatic mission from Israel in protest against Israel's attempts to defend itself from the Hamas terrorist organization following the October 7 massacre.

Later, South Africa called in Israeli Ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky for a formal reprimand, citing “public comments” he had made.

Weeks later, a majority of South African lawmakers voted in favor of a motion calling for the closure of the Israeli embassy and the cutting of diplomatic ties until Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza.