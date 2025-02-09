Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon sent an urgent letter to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres regarding the dire physical condition of the three Israeli hostages released earlier today from Hamas captivity.

''Today, after 491 days in the cruel hands of Hamas, three more Israeli hostages have been released—Eli Sharabi (52), Or Levy (34), and Ohad Ben Ami (56). Kidnapped, tortured, and starved, they emerge from captivity thin, traumatized, exhausted, and in pain—victims of a brutal and cynical spectacle orchestrated by Hamas,'' he began.

Danon detailed the fate of the hostages' families. ''Ohad’s wife was also kidnapped and held captive for over 50 days before being released. Or’s wife was brutally murdered by Hamas, as was Eli’s family—his wife and two daughters were executed in cold blood by these inhuman terrorists.''

He turned to the hostages themselves. ''Since then, all the three were held in isolation, without any sign of life to their families, and denied humanitarian visits by the Red Cross—a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.''

Danon accused the UN of being manipulated by Hamas. ''For over a year, the international community has been manipulated by a jihadist terrorist group, shielded and protected even within the halls of the UN, spreading false propaganda about so-called "starvation" in Gaza.''

''But the images tell the truth: Hamas terrorists and the Gaza crowd gathered there to humiliate them appear in a very well condition, while the Israeli hostages alone bear the unmistakable signs of starvation. This is clear evidence of war crimes and blatant violations of international law by Hamas, evoking haunting images from not-so-distant history—moments when the world remained silent.''

Danon concluded with a demand for action. ''Hamas has committed crimes against humanity. I urge you to unequivocally and publicly condemn the inhumane treatment of these hostages and demand the immediate and unconditional release of all those still held in Gaza. The world has now seen the brutality firsthand. Silence is no longer an option.''