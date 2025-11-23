מקסים הרקין עם שלום אסייג ללא קרדיט

Maxim Herkin, who was recently released from captivity in Gaza, visited the set of actor and comedian Shalom Asayag, who was filming his new series, to thank him for the immense impact he had on him during the difficult period he suffered.

According to Herkin, one of Asayag’s old stand-up shows not only helped him learn Hebrew after he immigrated to Israel and settled in Tirat Carmel, but also kept him going during his most difficult moments in Hamas captivity. “This is the man who kept me going down there underground,” Herkin said emotionally.

Asayag, who also grew up in Tirat Carmel, responded with emotion: “It’s wonderful to hear this. It is very moving that even there, in the hardest moments, I was able to help you a little.”

Herkin replied briefly: “A lot.”