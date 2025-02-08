UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the dismissal of Health Minister Andrew Gwynne, who made antisemitic remarks and wished death upon pensioners who didn’t vote for his party.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, a person in a WhatsApp group with Gwynne asked if the party conference would adopt Marshall Rosenberg’s approach—a conflict management method by the Jewish-American psychologist.

Gwynne replied: 'No. He sounds too militaristic and too Jewish. Is he in Mossad?'

In 2018, Gwynne clarified after being linked to a Facebook group with antisemitic Labour members; he said he was added without his consent. 'I was added to this Facebook group without my knowledge or permission. I DO NOT support the posts and I ABHOR anti-Semitism. It has absolutely NO place in the Labour Party or in society.'

PM Starmer announced today that besides firing him, Gwynne’s party membership is suspended.

"The prime minister is determined to uphold high standards of conduct in public office and lead a government in the service of working people. He will not hesitate to take action against any minister who fails to meet these standards, as he has in this case.” said the Prime Minister’s office.

Gwynne himself apologized: “"I've served the Labour Party all my life and it was a huge honour to be appointed a minister by Keir Starmer. I entirely understand the decisions the PM and the party have taken and, while very sad to have been suspended, will support them in any way I can."