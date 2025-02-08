Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday responded to the release of hostages Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, and Ohad Ben-Ami, stressing the government's commitment to efforts to release the rest of the hostages as well.

"Or, Eli, and Ohad returned home today," Netanyahu said. "Sara and I embrace them and their dear families."

Regarding Hamas, Netanyahu said: "We have again seen the monsters of Hamas. These are the same monsters who slaughtered our citizens and abused our hostages. I say to them again: They will pay the price."

"We will do everything to return all of our hostages. We will see to their safety. This is the directive that I gave to the delegation – say this to the mediators and demand it.

"But beyond this, President Trump agrees with me completely: We will do everything to return all of the hostages, but Hamas will not be there.

"We will eliminate Hamas, and we will return our hostages. This is the directive – and this is how it will be."

Ohad (56), Or (34), and Eli (53) were released Saturday morning after 491 days in Hamas captivity. Hamas used the opportunity to display the hostages ahead of transferring them to the Red Cross, and set up a stage for this in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. During the "ceremony," the hostages were forced to answer questions from one of the terrorists, who "interviewed" them with a microphone.

Dr. Yael Frenkel Nir, head of Sheba Medical Center, who is managing the return operation, said in a statement from the hospital that, "The consequences of 491 days in captivity are obvious on two of the hostages who arrived at Sheba today, and their medical condition is poor. The situation this time is more severe."

"Such terrible conditions have severe health consequences. From the knowledge we have gained, the extended time is shown in the significant deterioration in their conditions, which arouses deep and serious concern for the fates of those who remain in captivity."

Health Minister Uriel Busso said: "The terrible photos of Eliyahu, Ohad, and Or, who returned today from Hamas captivity in Gaza, expose to the eyes of the world the horrors which they suffered. Their physical condition is chilling testimony to the ongoing and incomprehensible brutality of Hamas, and the abuse that they suffered for long months. The health system will stand beside them at every stage, and provide them with full support - medical, mental, and rehabilitative - in order to return them to as healthy a life as possible. They are in the best hands, with our dedicated medical teams, which work with endless dedication, compassion, and sensitivity. Thank G-d, they are finally with us, here, and safe."