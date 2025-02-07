The 'Sign of Life' initiative, which has become Israel's national memorial project, recently embarked on a journey across the United States to connect Jewish communities with bereaved families.

For three weeks, the project team, led by founders Adiel Toledano and Natanel Peretz, traveled through Florida and California, bringing the Torah scroll memorializing fallen IDF soldiers to numerous Jewish communities to have them write letters in memory of the fallen.

The US journey was intended to involve the Jewish diaspora in the commemorative enterprise that has become a symbol of unity and hope. Dozens of Jewish communities across the US participated in the Torah writing project.

"We receive thousands of messages from families who lost their loved ones, each one telling us that this project gives them strength to cope with the pain," shared Toledano and Peretz.

"It was clear to us that we had to bring the Torah scroll to the Jews in the US too, so they could feel part of something bigger – a connection that strengthens us as a people."

At the heart of the project is a special Torah scroll, its case made of pure silver, engraved with the names of all those fallen and murdered since the October 7th massacre. Next to each name is a golden flame and a precious stone symbolizing a memorial candle – as a symbol of continuity and never-extinguished memory.

Multiple events were held where community members wrote letters in the Torah, each letter in memory of another soldier.

"It was a powerful sight," says Josh Miller, a Miami resident. "We are here in America, but felt closer to Israel than ever. The hand that trembled with excitement when writing a letter – is the hand connected to the beating heart of the people of Israel."

"The bond between the Jewish diaspora and Israel is deep and unbreakable,” said a local Rabbi. “This project strengthens us, gives us a sense of partnership, and reminds us that we are one people."

Beyond writing the letters in the Torah, the project aims to offer support to bereaved families. "These families are going through the hardest days of their lives. We want to be their supportive shoulder – not just now, but in the years to come. On holidays, Shabbat, and the birthdays of the fallen – we will be there to embrace them and give strength."