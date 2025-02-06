An Israeli source in Washington commented to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on reports that Israel has already prepared a plan to implement President Trump's initiative to transfer Gaza residents from the Gaza Strip, and says that Israel has discussed the matter with officials in Washington, but "there is no organized Israeli plan and there is no operational plan."



"We were not surprised by the President’s announcement," the source explains, "but we were surprised by the intensity and the way he did it."



"We accept it verbatim," he clarifies, "Trump said this is what he wants to do. He repeated it over and over again – and we support this."



Regarding the idea of transferring Gazans to Jordan, thus increasing the Palestinian presence there, the source says, "Support for the Jordanian government is important to Israel, but just as they accepted refugees from Syria, they can also accept Gazans." Even so he stresses that Jordan is not the only country, and according to the plans, it will be requested to accept only some of the Gazans.

President Trump wrote today that the move will be carried out "at the end of the war," and the Israeli source responded saying that they do not see this as a postponement of the matter. "The war is not over," he declared, "now there is a temporary ceasefire, if it ends, we can already begin to examine the goal of Gazans leaving Gaza."

Regarding the deal, the source clarified that there may be an extension of Phase A and that they expect very difficult negotiations on Phase B, because Hamas will come up with more extreme demands, including the demand to end the war. Israel, according to this source, will not concede and the result is that Hamas will return to control the Gaza Strip."We will not allow Hamas to be in power in Gaza," he promises, "after the deals are over, there will be no Hamas rule in Gaza."

In the upcoming meetings in Doha, the sides will discuss the completion of Phase A, and Israel fears that Hamas will create difficulties.



Does Trump support a return to fighting?



"I clearly heard Trump say that Hamas cannot stay in Gaza," the Israeli source stated, "You can conclude from that whatever you want."

On the issue of Iran, Israel clarifies that alongside the sanctions on Iran, it is very important to have a credible military threat in the event that Iran does not agree to forfeit its nuclear program because of diplomatic means. The Israeli source expresses optimism and says that there is a feeling that both Netanyahu and Trump see eye to eye on this matter.



President Trump recently answered a question from Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about sovereignty and said that there would be "a statement on the matter over the next four weeks." The Israeli source says that Israel is not familiar with such a plan and that the matter will be discussed at a later stage.



In conclusion, the Israeli source commented on the situation in Lebanon and said that there is an understanding that even in the next stages, after the withdrawal of the forces, Israel will be able to take action against any threat. "At the same time, it is important to strengthen the Lebanese president and the forces that oppose Hezbollah," the source adds, "They want to let the president consolidate his position and continue to weaken Iran's grip."



The source emphasizes that President Trump's inner circle has taken a very friendly approach to Israel, as has the President himself. He responded to reports of elements trying to move Trump's positions in a direction that does not coincide with Israeli positions, saying, "The fact that there are a few insignificant people with difficult positions toward Israel – we will know how to deal with them."